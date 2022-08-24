Did Intel Just Get Saved?

In this video, I will be going over Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) new agreement that will see it and Brookfield Asset Management invest up to $30 billion in chip factories in Arizona.

We know that Intel has a long way back to the top if it manages to turn things around. That will require a lot of capital.

It could use all the help it can get because in the second quarter, Intel reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29, a decrease of 79% year over year, and gross margin came in at 44.8%, down 15 percentage points YOY.

On top of that, Intel's current and future products face fierce competition from AMD and Nvidia .

and . The CHIPS Act certainly helps, but for a company that isn't becoming more profitable these days, more capital is always welcome.

Intel has signed an agreement with Brookfield to invest up to $30 billion in chip factories in Arizona. The agreement is a first in the Semiconductor Co-Investment Program (SCIP).

