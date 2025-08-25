Dick's (DKS) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

The upcoming report from Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $4.29 per share, indicating a decline of 1.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.6 billion, representing an increase of 3.6% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Dick's metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Comparable store sales - YoY change' should arrive at 2.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Number of stores - Total (EOP)' will reach 884 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 861 .

The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of stores - Golf Galaxy/Specialty Concept Store' will reach 167 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 136 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Total Square Footage' to come in at N/A. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Number of stores - Dicks Sporting Goods' to reach 725 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 725 .

Dick's shares have witnessed a change of +4.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DKS is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

