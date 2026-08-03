Diamondback Energy, Inc. Q2 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.882 billion, or $6.65 per share. This compares with $699 million, or $2.38 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Diamondback Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.833 billion or $6.48 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 51.2% to $5.562 billion from $3.678 billion last year.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.882 Bln. vs. $699 Mln. last year. -EPS: $6.65 vs. $2.38 last year. -Revenue: $5.562 Bln vs. $3.678 Bln last year.

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