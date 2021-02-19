DGX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (Symbol: DGX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $119.26, changing hands as low as $119.15 per share. Quest Diagnostics, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DGX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DGX's low point in its 52 week range is $73.02 per share, with $134.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $119.23. The DGX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

