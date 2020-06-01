DGRO, DUSL: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, which added 21,750,000 units, or a 8.6% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of DGRO, in morning trading today Microsoft is down about 0.6%, and Apple is up by about 1%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares, which added 150,000 units, for a 37.5% increase in outstanding units.

