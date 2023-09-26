DFIV Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the DFIV ETF (Symbol: DFIV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.62, changing hands as low as $32.56 per share. DFIV shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DFIV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DFIV's low point in its 52 week range is $25.52 per share, with $34.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.60.

