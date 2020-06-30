Dfinity Opens Platform to Outside Developers, Launches Decentralized TikTok Rival

Decentralized cloud computing startup Dfinity has announced its âInternet Computerâ is now open to third-party developers.

The firm said in a press release Tuesday itâs already operating on a ânetwork of independent data centersâ across the U.S. and Europe, enabling developers and businesses to build and launch their own apps and projects onto the platform.

Projects already being built atop of Dfinityâs Internet Computer include a decentralized payment app as well as a platform for luxury goods. Apps on the platform can also benefit from a native ecosystem fund known as Beacon Fund that is being delivered in conjunction with Polychain Capital.

Dfinity describes its product as âcloud 3.0,â which it claims is a scalable decentralized network that is more efficient than proof-of-work consensus, aka mining.

Dfinityâs âTungstenâ release is aimed at developers, with the firm touting it as a way to disrupt the near-monopolies of big tech companies.

âOne of the biggest problems emerging in technology is the monopolization of the internet by big tech companies that have consolidated near-total control over our technologies,â said Dominic Williams, founder and chief scientist at Dfinity. âThey collect vast amounts of information about us that they sell for profit and leverage to amass greater market share and acquire or bulldoze rivals at an alarming rate.â

The Internet Computer and its open services, Williams continued, create a way to âreboot the internet creating a public alternative to proprietary cloud infrastructure.â

As part of that process, Dfinity also announced Tuesday it has built a new service called CanCan. The press release said CanCan highlights the âsimplicityâ of the Internet Computer because it was built with less than 1,000 lines of code, in contrast to Facebook, which took 62 million lines.

Dfinity, which was backed by Andreesen Horowitzâs A16z Crypto fund and Polychain Capital in a $102 million fundraise in 2018, successfully concluded what it said was the largest airdrop ever back in May the same year. The event saw $35 million Swiss franc ($36.1 million) given away in a distribution of its native DFN token.

