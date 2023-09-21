DFAT Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for DFAT

In trading on Thursday, shares of the DFAT ETF (Symbol: DFAT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $45.79, changing hands as low as $45.42 per share. DFAT shares are currently trading off about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DFAT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DFAT's low point in its 52 week range is $38.5896 per share, with $50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.58.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.