DFAE Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the DFAE ETF (Symbol: DFAE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.20, changing hands as low as $23.14 per share. DFAE shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DFAE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DFAE's low point in its 52 week range is $21.544 per share, with $24.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.21.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.