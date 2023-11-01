Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the DFAC ETF, which added 31,900,000 units, or a 4.1% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the ProShares UltraShort Health Care, which added 40,000 units, for a 39.8% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: DFAC, RXD: Big ETF Inflows

