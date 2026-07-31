Devon Energy Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Devon Energy Corporation DVN is scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 results on Aug 4, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is currently pegged at $1.30 per share on revenues of $6.3 billion.



The bottom-line projection indicates a 54.76% increase from the year-ago number. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues indicates a year-over-year increase of 47.02%.



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DVN Stock’s Earnings Surprise History

Devon Energy’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 4.57%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts a likely earnings beat for Devon Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is the case here, as you can see below.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



DVN’s Earnings ESP: Devon Energy has an Earnings ESP of +0.61%.



Zacks Rank of DVN: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.



Some companies in the same sector also have the right combination of the two factors for an earnings beat this season are Calumet, Inc. CLMT, Western Midstream Partners WES and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. NESR. CLMT, WES and NESR have an Earnings ESP of +169.57%, +0.33% and +7.80%, respectively. CLMT and WES currently carry a Zacks Rank #2 each, and NESR sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped DVN Stock’s Q2 Earnings

Devon Energy completed the merger with Coterra Energy on May 7, 2026, projecting combined second-quarter production between 1.315 million and 1.36 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) compared with initial standalone production volumes in the range of 851,000-868,000 Boe per day. It is evident that the Coterra Energy acquisition will boost Devon's second-quarter production volumes. Devon, by sharing best practices with Coterra Energy, will also enjoy benefits from operating margin improvements and corporate cost reduction.



DVN’s second-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from ongoing debt reduction initiatives. Systematic hedging, which safeguards the company from price fluctuations, will also likely be a tailwind.



Devon Energy’s disciplined cost management has helped keep operating expenses under control. Strong cash flow generation has also supported its share repurchase program, potentially providing an additional boost to quarterly earnings. Furthermore, the company’s U.S.-focused operations limit its exposure to geopolitical and regulatory uncertainties, which may have benefited its second-quarter performance.

DVN Stock’s Price Performance

DVN shares have gained 33% in the past year compared with the Zacks Oil and Gas Exploration and Production – United States industry’s rise of 11.1%.





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Devon Energy’s Shares Trading at a Premium

The company is currently valued at a discount compared with its industry on a forward 12-month cash flow. Devon Energy is trading at 4.25X compared with its industry’s 9.65X.



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Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Calumet, Inc. (CLMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.