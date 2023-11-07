News & Insights

Markets

Deutsche Wohnen 9-month FFO Rises - Quick Facts

November 07, 2023 — 01:52 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Property company Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWHHF.PK) reported that its funds from operations or FFO for the nine-month of fiscal year 2023 rose to 456.3 million euros or 1.15 euros per share from 441.5 million euros or 1.11 euros per share in the prior year.

Loss for the period was 1.30 billion euros compared to net income of 913.8 million euros in the previous year.

The NAV (formerly EPRA NTA) declined by 8.7% since year-end 2022 to 18.60 billion euros or 46.86 euros per share. The LTV was stable at 28.7%.

The vacancy rate remained at a very low level of 1.7%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.