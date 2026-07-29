Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) reported record first-half profitability and said it is on track to meet its 2026 financial objectives, supported by broad-based revenue growth across its four operating divisions and continued capital discipline.

Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing said the bank generated first-half revenue of €17.2 billion and post-tax profit of €4.1 billion, which he described as its highest-ever profit for a half-year period. Post-tax return on tangible equity rose to 11.9%, while the cost-income ratio improved to 60.9% despite costs associated with strategic actions, including the planned exit of the Private Bank’s India franchise.

“We are very pleased with the performance we delivered and the momentum we achieved in the first half of 2026,” Sewing said. He added that the results reinforced the bank’s confidence in its strategy and its ability to reach its full-year revenue ambition of around €33 billion.

Buyback and capital position

The bank announced a new €500 million share buyback funded from 2026 net income. Sewing said it marked the first time Deutsche Bank has initiated a buyback based on earnings from the current year, calling it a sign of management’s confidence in the earnings outlook.

Chief Financial Officer Raja Akram said the buyback will begin once the bank completes its existing €1 billion repurchase program. The new authorization does not create an additional impact on the CET1 capital ratio because it is already reflected in capital deductions, he said.

Deutsche Bank ended the second quarter with a CET1 ratio of 13.9%, up 11 basis points from the first quarter and within its 13.5% to 14% operating range. Akram said the company intends to prioritize buybacks once it is sustainably above 14%, though he cautioned that determining when that threshold has been sustainably achieved would require more than one quarter of performance.

The bank maintained its 60% payout ratio commitment beginning with 2026 financial results. Akram said strong earnings, portfolio actions, securitizations and exits from non-performing exposures should help the company manage business growth while freeing capital.

Revenue growth across divisions

Second-quarter net revenue increased 9% year over year to €8.5 billion, marking the bank’s 20th consecutive quarter of revenue growth. Profit before tax rose 11% from the prior-year quarter, while the quarterly return on tangible equity was 11% and the cost-income ratio was 63%.

All divisions contributed to revenue growth, led by the Investment Bank. Investment Bank revenue rose 19% year over year, driven by record second-quarter performance in fixed income, currencies and commodities, or FICC, and a 36% increase in Investment Banking and Capital Markets revenue.

Akram said FICC Markets benefited from strength in rates and credit trading, while IBCM results reflected growth in equity origination and advisory. He said the IBCM pipeline for the second half pointed to further significant year-over-year revenue growth.

The Corporate Bank reported second-quarter revenue of €1.9 billion, up 1% from a strong prior-year comparison and 5% sequentially. Corporate Treasury Services and Business Banking each grew 30%, supported by business volumes, interest-rate hedging and fee income. The division reported return on tangible equity of 16.4% and a cost-income ratio of 62%.

Sewing said the Corporate Bank’s improvement was arriving earlier than management had expected, with momentum in deposits, lending and fees. He said the bank expects sequentially higher Corporate Bank revenue in the third and fourth quarters.

In the Private Bank, revenue increased 8% year over year, supported by 10% growth in net interest income and an 8% increase in net commission and fee income. Wealth management revenue increased 11%, while personal banking revenue rose 6%. The division’s return on tangible equity was 11%, though Akram said it would have been about 13% excluding the impact of the India franchise divestiture.

The Private Bank completed all 100 branch closures planned for 2026 and had hired 116 wealth-management coverage staff toward its target of more than 250 hires. Sewing said the business was generating operating leverage through branch rationalization, technology investment and growth in investment-related client activity.

Asset gathering, costs and credit quality

Assets under management increased 16% year over year to €1.92 trillion, aided by record first-half net inflows of €56 billion across the Private Bank and Asset Management businesses. Asset Management reported quarterly net flows of €25 billion, including €12 billion in long-term net flows, and assets under management of nearly €1.2 trillion.

Second-quarter non-interest expenses rose 8% year over year to about €5.3 billion. The increase reflected higher fixed and performance-related compensation, the absence of prior-year litigation releases and nearly €100 million in one-time costs related to the India franchise exit.

Excluding those items, costs would have increased 4%, according to Akram. The bank maintained its full-year expense outlook of slightly above €21 billion, with management expecting operating efficiencies to increasingly offset planned investments in technology, hiring and operating-model simplification.

Provision for credit losses totaled €460 million in the second quarter. The bank took approximately 10 basis points of targeted actions to exit certain non-performing commercial real estate exposures, which Akram said should be capital accretive once completed. Excluding those actions, commercial real estate provisions would have declined sequentially.

Management reiterated its expectation for a normalized average provision rate of roughly 30 basis points through 2028 and said underlying portfolio performance remained in line with expectations.

Outlook and longer-term opportunities

Deutsche Bank expects net interest income across key banking book segments and other funding to slightly exceed its prior full-year guidance of around €14 billion. Akram said the larger benefit from the bank’s structural hedge portfolio is expected to emerge in 2027 and 2028.

The bank said it sees potential upside from German fiscal measures and pension reform, greater European capital-market integration, artificial intelligence-driven productivity gains and potential regulatory changes aimed at improving the competitiveness of European banks.

Sewing said the bank remains committed to its 2028 target of return on tangible equity above 13% and sees potential upside if the announced German reforms and European regulatory initiatives are implemented. However, he said it was too early to revise formal targets.

“Let’s beat and race,” Sewing said, pointing to the bank’s operating momentum, continued investment and broad-based business performance.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank's core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

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