Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (DMA) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund said on April 7, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.64 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 17, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 18, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $6.22 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.34%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.15%, the lowest has been 7.49%, and the highest has been 11.28%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.98 (n=54).

The current dividend yield is 1.21 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Destra Multi-Alternative Fund. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 13.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DMA is 0.16%, an increase of 12.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.95% to 2,488K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cwm holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Chicago Partners Investment Group holds 28K shares.

Matisse Capital holds 174K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 155K shares, representing an increase of 10.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DMA by 17.36% over the last quarter.

AE Wealth Management holds 17K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing a decrease of 7.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DMA by 99.91% over the last quarter.

City State Bank holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

