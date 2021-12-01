Desperate ApeWives NFTs Debut Official ‘Ape’s Anthem’

Ethereum-based NFT platform Desperate ApeWives (DAW) is hitting the airwaves, with the release of the first ever Ape’s Anthem.

Details of the track were released at Miami Art Week, where Desperate ApeWives hosted an exclusive show and party at the MAPS Backlot event space in the Wynwood District.

A Groundbreaking Collaboration

The new track, which was curated by renowned music producer MR.BLACK, was immediately released on the international market via Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube and dozens of music stores and channels.

DAW Music is the entity responsible for the distribution of the three-minute song, which features the refrain “Desperate ApeWives wanna have fun, nobody leaves till the party’s done.”

The record label is a joint venture involving MR.BLACK, electronic producer duo GPROJECT, and the Desperate ApeWives NFT platform.

The glitzy release party for Ape’s Anthem was attended by executives from Desperate ApeWives as well as partners including eToro, Marshland and Magnus. Dance music DJ trio Major Lazer, street artist Shepard Fairey, and the track’s collaborators MR.BLACK and GPROJECT were also in attendance.

A collection of 10,000 non-fungible tokens, Desperate ApeWives describes itself as “a startup, a venture, entrepreneurs with ambitious plans, not a project.”

Those entrepreneurs include a veteran of the traditional art market and a professional illustrator, both of whom believe the booming NFT ecosystem will continue to grow.

Ape’s Anthem is a creative departure for the platform, which until now has focused on creating unique apewives and tokenizing them on the Ethereum blockchain. In recent days, Desperate Apewives achieved a major milestone by surpassing $1 million in volume over a single 24-hour period.

Inspired by hit TV series Desperate Housewives, DAW’s collection has attracted interest from NFT investors and collectors, with some coveted apewives selling for upwards of $100,000. In the past seven days, over 1,100 apewife NFTs have sold at an average sell price of $4,516, with trading volume exceeding $5.3 million.

As part of the venture’s latest collaboration, the Desperate ApeWives team has created custom ApeWives NFTs for MR.BLACK and GPROJECT, both of whom can use their face and icon within the NFT and metaverse space, as well as for marketing and business activities.

Whether more NFT-inspired music is in the works remains to be seen, and perhaps depends on the success of the first ever ApeWives anthem. The music industry has embraced the technology in recent months, with a slew of artists (Kings of Leon, Steve Aoki, Shawn Mendez, Grimes) releasing content as NFTs.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Reuben Jackson did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

