Design with Privacy in Mind

By Jason Albert, Global Chief Privacy Officer, ADP

At first glance, it might seem like design and privacy are inherently unrelated. Design is seen as a creative endeavor, making something out of nothing. Meanwhile, privacy is often perceived as protecting data that already exist. But organizations today should be focused on the intersection of privacy and design, as good up-front design can enhance privacy adherence.

Many of us are seeing how AI and machine learning are changing not just the workplace, but the entire world around us. As these tools, and the data being used to power them, get better and serve a bigger purpose in our lives we must consider how we are making sure that data remains protected.

Privacy by design is a way to ensure that privacy principles are not only considered but also integrated into product development from the beginning and remain front of mind throughout the entire development process. In other words, privacy isn’t an afterthought, but embedded into products and services, thereby enabling those using them to comply with privacy principles and requirements.

Starting your data ethics journey

When starting your journey on investing in privacy by design, it’s important to do a scan of the current privacy landscape. How are you protecting any personal information you may have? What are your guardrails around how data is used, managed, stored and shared? Do you have an AI & Ethics board to help guide the use of data within your organization, particularly when deployed by AI-enabled services?

By embedding privacy into all aspects of technology, organizations will increase trust with their customers and end users. There are a few approaches leaders can take to help them succeed on this journey:

Ensure strict security measures for protecting your data. Best in class security measures to protect your data are an integral part of data privacy.

Only use the data needed. Especially when it comes to data with personal information, you should be protecting every individual’s privacy.

Ensure accountability and transparency. Let people know what data you have and, importantly, give them the ability to delete or correct that information

Make sure there are restrictions on how data is used and transferred. If data is collected for a specific use, ensure it is only used for that use and not during future analysis.

Anonymize your data where possible based on the use. Oftentimes, insights do not require personally-identifying information.

All of these steps help to ensure that an enterprise-wide approach incorporates privacy and data security into data processing systems.

Why a focus on privacy

When processing personal information, there are legal, contractual and ethical reasons to put an emphasis on privacy. An AI & Ethics Board, for instance, is a cross-functional team that can help hone in each of these areas and provide guidance, particularly around novel use cases. Consider including both internal and external experts such as those knowledgeable in IT, product development, legal/compliance, privacy, security, consumer affairs, and any other areas you might see fit to include. Additionally, diversity of background for your ethics board will create more vigorous and effective conversations for protecting data.

With good privacy-by-design principles, an organization’s products and services will enable good privacy functionality. That will help both customers and employees comply with privacy requirements, but even more importantly enhance trust in products and services.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.