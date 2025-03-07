Demystifying Trade Desk: Insights From 32 Analyst Reviews

In the latest quarter, 32 analysts provided ratings for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 20 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 7 11 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 5 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $127.72, along with a high estimate of $160.00 and a low estimate of $83.00. This current average represents a 8.22% decrease from the previous average price target of $139.16.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Trade Desk by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $145.00 $145.00 Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Lowers Buy $101.00 $145.00 Chris Kuntarich UBS Raises Buy $148.00 $116.00 Alec Brondolo Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $101.00 $142.00 Nat Schindler Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $83.00 $133.00 Ygal Arounian Citigroup Lowers Buy $108.00 $140.00 Matthew Cost Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $132.00 $145.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $115.00 $160.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $120.00 $140.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $115.00 $135.00 Matt Farrell Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $110.00 $140.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Neutral $100.00 $115.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Lowers Overweight $130.00 $142.00 Matthew Condon JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $115.00 $150.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Lowers Buy $122.00 $144.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Lowers Buy $130.00 $155.00 Tom White DA Davidson Lowers Buy $103.00 $134.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Positive $135.00 $150.00 Vikram Kesavabhotla Baird Lowers Outperform $145.00 $160.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $145.00 $145.00 Shweta Khajuria Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $90.00 $135.00 Alex Markgraff Keybanc Raises Overweight $142.00 $140.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Outperform $160.00 $125.00 Matthew Cost Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $145.00 $130.00 Alec Brondolo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $142.00 $141.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Raises Overweight $140.00 $130.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Outperform $145.00 $135.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $140.00 $136.00 Shweta Khajuria Wolfe Research Raises Outperform $155.00 $140.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Maintains Outperform $135.00 $135.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $155.00 $135.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Maintains Outperform $135.00 $135.00

Discovering Trade Desk: A Closer Look

The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio, and social) on different devices like computers, smartphones, and connected TVs. It utilizes data in an iterative manner to optimize the performance of ad impressions purchased. The firm's platform is referred to as a demand-side platform in the digital ad industry and it generates revenue from fees based on a percentage of what its clients spend on advertising.

Financial Insights: Trade Desk

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Trade Desk's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 22.32%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Trade Desk's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 24.59%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Trade Desk's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.54%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Trade Desk's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.14% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.11.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

