Demystifying Trade Desk: Insights From 32 Analyst Reviews

In the latest quarter, 32 analysts provided ratings for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.
Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.
Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $127.72, along with a high estimate of $160.00 and a low estimate of $83.00. This current average represents a 8.22% decrease from the previous average price target of $139.16.
Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study
The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Trade Desk by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Laura Martin
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$145.00
|$145.00
|Rob Sanderson
|Loop Capital
|Lowers
|Buy
|$101.00
|$145.00
|Chris Kuntarich
|UBS
|Raises
|Buy
|$148.00
|$116.00
|Alec Brondolo
|Wells Fargo
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$101.00
|$142.00
|Nat Schindler
|Scotiabank
|Lowers
|Sector Perform
|$83.00
|$133.00
|Ygal Arounian
|Citigroup
|Lowers
|Buy
|$108.00
|$140.00
|Matthew Cost
|Morgan Stanley
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$132.00
|$145.00
|Brian Pitz
|BMO Capital
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$115.00
|$160.00
|Matthew Swanson
|RBC Capital
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$120.00
|$140.00
|Jason Helfstein
|Oppenheimer
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$115.00
|$135.00
|Matt Farrell
|Piper Sandler
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$110.00
|$140.00
|Deepak Mathivanan
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$100.00
|$115.00
|Justin Patterson
|Keybanc
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$130.00
|$142.00
|Matthew Condon
|JMP Securities
|Lowers
|Market Outperform
|$115.00
|$150.00
|Mark Kelley
|Stifel
|Lowers
|Buy
|$122.00
|$144.00
|Youssef Squali
|Truist Securities
|Lowers
|Buy
|$130.00
|$155.00
|Tom White
|DA Davidson
|Lowers
|Buy
|$103.00
|$134.00
|Shyam Patil
|Susquehanna
|Lowers
|Positive
|$135.00
|$150.00
|Vikram Kesavabhotla
|Baird
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$145.00
|$160.00
|Laura Martin
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$145.00
|$145.00
|Shweta Khajuria
|Evercore ISI Group
|Lowers
|In-Line
|$90.00
|$135.00
|Alex Markgraff
|Keybanc
|Raises
|Overweight
|$142.00
|$140.00
|Brian Pitz
|BMO Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$160.00
|$125.00
|Matthew Cost
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Overweight
|$145.00
|$130.00
|Alec Brondolo
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Overweight
|$142.00
|$141.00
|Aleksey Yefremov
|Keybanc
|Raises
|Overweight
|$140.00
|$130.00
|Scott Devitt
|Wedbush
|Raises
|Outperform
|$145.00
|$135.00
|Matthew Swanson
|RBC Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$140.00
|$136.00
|Shweta Khajuria
|Wolfe Research
|Raises
|Outperform
|$155.00
|$140.00
|Scott Devitt
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$135.00
|$135.00
|Youssef Squali
|Truist Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$155.00
|$135.00
|Scott Devitt
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$135.00
|$135.00
Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Trade Desk. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Trade Desk compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Trade Desk's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.
To gain a panoramic view of Trade Desk's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Trade Desk analyst ratings.
Discovering Trade Desk: A Closer Look
The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio, and social) on different devices like computers, smartphones, and connected TVs. It utilizes data in an iterative manner to optimize the performance of ad impressions purchased. The firm's platform is referred to as a demand-side platform in the digital ad industry and it generates revenue from fees based on a percentage of what its clients spend on advertising.
Financial Insights: Trade Desk
Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.
Revenue Growth: Trade Desk's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 22.32%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.
Net Margin: Trade Desk's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 24.59%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.
Return on Equity (ROE): Trade Desk's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.54%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.
Return on Assets (ROA): Trade Desk's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.14% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.
Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.11.
Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings
Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.
In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
