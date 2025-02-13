Demystifying Antero Resources: Insights From 12 Analyst Reviews

Analysts' ratings for Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 12 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $40.42, with a high estimate of $60.00 and a low estimate of $32.00. This current average has increased by 20.05% from the previous average price target of $33.67.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Antero Resources's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Neutral $44.00 $39.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $36.00 $30.00 John Freeman Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $60.00 $44.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $44.00 $39.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Neutral $39.00 $35.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Raises Overweight $38.00 $36.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Hold $38.00 $28.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $32.00 $24.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Neutral $40.00 $35.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Neutral $35.00 $31.00 Paul Diamond Citigroup Raises Neutral $35.00 $29.00 John Freeman Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $44.00 $34.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Antero Resources. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Antero Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Antero Resources's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Antero Resources's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Antero Resources analyst ratings.

Delving into Antero Resources's Background

Antero Resources, based in Denver, engages in the exploration for and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. At the end of 2023, the company reported proven reserves of 18.1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. Production averaged approximately 3,483 million cubic feet of equivalent a day in 2023 at a ratio of 37% liquids and 63% natural gas.

Antero Resources: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Antero Resources's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.38% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Antero Resources's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.08%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Antero Resources's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.29%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Antero Resources's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.15%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, Antero Resources adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

