Demystifying ACADIA Pharmaceuticals: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 2 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, revealing an average target of $25.0, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. A 2.91% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $25.75.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Charles Duncan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $28.00 $28.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $28.00 $28.00 Neena Bitritto-Garg Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $22.00 - Yatin Suneja Guggenheim Maintains Neutral $20.00 $20.00

Unveiling the Story Behind ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biotechnology company that develops and commercializes biopharmaceutical products to address central nervous system disorders. The company aims to discover small molecules drugs that address disorders such as Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, and schizophrenia. Acadia also seeks to in-license or acquire complementary products and candidates. The company's patent applications claim proprietary technology, including novel methods of screening and chemical synthetic methods, novel drug targets, and novel compounds identified using its technology.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 18.28% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 13.08%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.99%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.47%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.09.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

