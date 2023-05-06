Deluxe (DLX) Declares $0.30 Dividend

Deluxe said on May 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 19, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 22, 2023 will receive the payment on June 5, 2023.

At the current share price of $14.41 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.33%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.81%, the lowest has been 1.71%, and the highest has been 8.09%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.56 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.89 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.89. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 459 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deluxe. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DLX is 0.08%, an increase of 5.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.72% to 43,856K shares. The put/call ratio of DLX is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 93.48% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Deluxe is 27.88. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 93.48% from its latest reported closing price of 14.41.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Deluxe is 2,287MM, an increase of 2.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.01.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,197K shares representing 7.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,156K shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLX by 6.03% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,829K shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,804K shares, representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLX by 4.50% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 2,280K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,003K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,001K shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLX by 4.08% over the last quarter.

Deprince Race & Zollo holds 1,965K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,982K shares, representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLX by 9.30% over the last quarter.

Deluxe Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Deluxe Corporation, a Trusted Business Technology™ company, champions business so communities thrive. Its solutions help businesses pay and get paid, accelerate growth and operate more efficiently. For more than 100 years, Deluxe customers have relied on its solutions and platforms at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Its powerful scale supports millions of small businesses, thousands of vital financial institutions and hundreds of the world's largest consumer brands, while processing more than $2.8 trillion in annual payment volume. Its reach, scale and distribution channels position Deluxe to be its customers' most trusted business partner.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.