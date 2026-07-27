Dell Technologies vs. Snowflake: Which AI-Driven Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Dell Technologies leverages its massive scale and global partner network to dominate the enterprise infrastructure and high-performance server markets.

Snowflake continues to expand its AI Data Cloud footprint through a consumption-based model and multi-cloud interoperability.

Which of these technology giants is the better fit for your portfolio as artificial intelligence adoption accelerates?

10 stocks we like better than Dell Technologies ›

The landscape of computing is shifting as hardware giants and cloud software innovators battle for corporate budgets. Investors must decide between the established value of Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL) and the high-growth potential of Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW).

Dell provides the physical infrastructure that powers data centers, while Snowflake offers a cloud-native platform for managing and analyzing the data stored within those systems. This comparison evaluates which stock offers a more compelling risk-to-reward profile as businesses integrate artificial intelligence into their daily operations.

The case for Dell Technologies

Dell sells a wide range of hardware, software, and integrated services among tech stocks to global enterprises and public institutions. It relies on a direct sales force and a partner network that accounts for nearly 40% of its net revenue. Recently, the company ended its distribution partnership with Arrow Enterprise Computing Solutions to refine its strategy for high-end server and storage sales. It serves a diverse global client base ranging from large global enterprises to consumers, increasingly offering consumption-based models like utility and subscription.

In FY 2026, revenue reached approximately $113.5 billion, representing growth of close to 19% compared to the previous year. The company reported net income of more than $5.9 billion. This performance reflects a steady upward trend from FY 2024, when revenue was approximately $88.4 billion and net income was $3.2 billion. The growth is largely driven by increased demand for infrastructure solutions and high-performance computing required for artificial intelligence applications.

As of its January 2026 balance sheet, its net debt (total debt less cash and equivalents on hand) was $20 billion. Free cash flow, which is cash from operations minus capital expenditures, reached approximately $8.6 billion for the year. This strong cash generation allows the company to maintain its leading position in the infrastructure market.

The case for Snowflake

Snowflake offers the AI Data Cloud, a platform that allows companies to manage and analyze data across multiple cloud environments. The firm served over 13,000 customers as of early 2026, including 790 of the Forbes Global 2000. It relies on an ecosystem of global system integrators and foundational AI model partners to drive adoption. By focusing on multi-cloud interoperability, the platform enables secure data sharing and collaboration without tethering customers to a single infrastructure provider.

In FY 2026, revenue reached nearly $4.7 billion, showing growth of roughly 30% over the prior year. Despite this rapid top-line expansion, Snowflake reported a net loss of approximately $1.3 billion. While this loss is significant, it is not dramatically higher than its net loss for FY 2025, showing that revenue is starting to outpace expenses. The company continues to prioritize customer acquisition and platform development over immediate bottom-line profitability.

As of its January 2026 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was close to 1.4x. Free cash flow for the year was nearly $1.1 billion, providing a buffer for ongoing operations. Note that stock-based compensation represented roughly 130.9% of operating cash flow, meaning reported cash generation is heavily inflated by this non-cash add-back.

Risk profile comparison

Dell faces significant risks from its reliance on single-source suppliers and outsourced manufacturing in Asia, which makes it vulnerable to geopolitical conflicts. The company also deals with intense competition from specialized and hyperscale competitors that could erode its market share and its net margin. Additionally, a $70 million lawsuit from XTX Markets regarding alleged server pricing increases poses a risk to its financial results and customer relationships. The increasing sophistication of cyber-attacks also remains a constant threat to its brand reputation.

Snowflake faces cybersecurity risks, where poor security configurations by customers can lead to data breaches and negative publicity. The company is currently subject to multiple consolidated class action lawsuits alleging federal securities law violations related to its prior disclosures. It also depends heavily on infrastructure from Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL), which are both partners and competitors. Furthermore, the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence could allow frontier model providers to integrate directly into the data management layer.

Valuation comparison

Dell appears to be the more conservative value choice, as it carries a much lower Forward P/E than Snowflake. This ratio compares a company's stock price to its future earnings estimates, while the P/S ratio measures a company's market price against its annual revenue.

Metric Dell Technologies Snowflake Forward P/E 23.8x 135.1x P/S ratio 22x 18.2x

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Despite its already massive size, Dell’s sales are seen rising a some 50% to about $171 billion in its current fiscal year, 2027, with more than $11 billion in both net income and free cash flow. While Dell still sells the laptops that originated the business (and which are suffering from higher memory prices), the story is all about AI. The business is selling AI-optimized servers hand over fist, with management expecting more than $60 billion in AI server sales in FY 2027, almost triple the prior year. It’s riding the AI data center wave.

Snowflake, meanwhile, is the ‘picks and shovels’ of the AI gold rush, given its partnerships with many major AI providers, including OpenAI and Anthropic, and large multinational corporations, like Nestlé, which want a simple and powerful platform to manage all their data and AI efforts. Its current fiscal year, 2027, should bring sales of about 30% higher, to $6.1 billion, with a narrower net loss of about $990 million. That shows operating margins are trending the right way, with sales rising while losses are narrowing.

One positive aspect of Snowflake’s business is that it is platform-agnostic technology, meaning whoever wins the generative AI wars brings Snowflake along as a provider. It just signed a $6 billion services agreement with Amazon’s AWS, even while continuing to provide services to Microsoft’s competing service, for example.

Snowflake has the growth and market positioning to make it an intriguing stock, but Dell’s AI-driven growth is too strong to ignore, especially at a very affordable forward P/E ratio.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, and Snowflake. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.