Dell Technologies Rides on Commercial PC Demand: What's Ahead?

Dell Technologies’ DELL Client Solutions Group (“CSG”) is benefiting from sustained commercial demand. Large enterprise customers continue to refresh aging PC fleets across all regions, while roughly one-third of the installed base still consists of devices that are four years or older, leaving meaningful room for additional upgrades. Commercial customers continue to represent the primary growth engine for CSG. Strong enterprise demand, higher attach rates for peripherals and improved scale helped lift CSG operating income 79% year over year, while profitability benefited from a richer commercial mix and improving consumer margins.



DELL highlighted continued innovation across its PC portfolio, including Dell Pro Max AI desktops supporting NVIDIA GB10 and GB300 platforms. Dell is positioning AI-enabled commercial PCs as part of its end-to-end AI strategy, enabling enterprises to run AI workloads locally while keeping sensitive data on-premises. These capabilities are expected to support premium PC demand over the coming quarters.



Although enterprise remains the key driver, Dell reported a third consecutive quarter of demand growth in consumer revenues, aided by ongoing strength in gaming systems. This provides incremental support to overall CSG revenues while diversifying growth beyond commercial PCs.



However, CSG is expected to suffer from a global memory shortage that is expected to continue through the end of 2027. This is likely to force PC vendors like Dell, Lenovo LNVGY and HP HPQ to contend with rising DRAM and NAND prices, limited system configurations and tighter product availability. IDC now forecasts global PC shipments to decline 11.3% in 2026, with conditions expected to worsen during the second half as memory shortages intensify. DELL expects CSG operating margins to moderate to roughly 6% in the upcoming quarter as the company balances customer demand, competitive pricing, market-share gains and profitability.

DELL Faces Tough Competition in PC

Dell is facing significant competition from the likes of HP and Lenovo in the PC space.



Lenovo is intensifying competition with Dell by strengthening its leadership in premium PCs, commercial devices and AI-enabled systems while consistently outgrowing the broader PC market. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, Lenovo reported 26% year-over-year growth in PC revenues and achieved a record 24.4% global PC market share. Lenovo is also differentiating itself through AI PCs, premiumization and supply-chain execution. The company’s AI strategy includes the rollout of the QIRA personal AI assistant across PCs, tablets and smartphones and new AI-focused commercial desktops, such as the ThinkCentre Neo 50q.



HP remains a key challenger to Dell by leveraging strong momentum in its Personal Systems business, particularly in commercial PCs and premium AI-enabled devices. During the second quarter of fiscal 2026, Personal Systems revenues increased 13% year over year, with commercial revenues rising 14% and consumer revenues up 10%. HP highlighted continued share gains in premium PC categories, strong growth in AI PCs, Advanced Compute Solutions and Workforce Solutions, as well as higher-value unit placements that supported profitability. These initiatives directly compete with Dell's strategy of expanding its premium commercial PC portfolio. HP is further challenging Dell through its AI-at-the-edge strategy and expanding software ecosystem.

DELL’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Dell’s shares have appreciated 221.5% year to date, outperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s rise of 6.9%.

DELL Stock Outperforms Sector



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The stock is trading at a premium, with a forward 12-month price/earnings of 19.49X compared with HP’s 9.13X and Lenovo’s 14.98X. Dell has a Value Score of C.

Valuation - DELL vs. HPQ



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Valuation - DELL vs. LNVGY



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2027 earnings is currently pegged at $18.80 per share, up 3 cents over the past 30 days, suggesting 82.52% growth from fiscal 2026’s reported figure.



Dell Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus

Dell Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dell Technologies Inc. Quote

Dell currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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