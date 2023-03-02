Delek US Holdings (DK) Declares $0.22 Dividend

Delek US Holdings said on February 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 9, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 10, 2023 will receive the payment on March 17, 2023.

At the current share price of $25.80 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.41%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.47%, the lowest has been 1.66%, and the highest has been 12.61%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.74 (n=153).

The current dividend yield is 0.04 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.29%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.79% Upside

As of March 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Delek US Holdings is $32.45. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 25.79% from its latest reported closing price of $25.80.

The projected annual revenue for Delek US Holdings is $14,639MM, a decrease of 27.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 544 funds or institutions reporting positions in Delek US Holdings. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 4.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DK is 0.22%, an increase of 23.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.74% to 74,678K shares. The put/call ratio of DK is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

XOP - SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF holds 3,523K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,015K shares, representing an increase of 14.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DK by 4.89% over the last quarter.

Ion Asset Management holds 2,290K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,817K shares, representing an increase of 20.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DK by 15.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,146K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,123K shares, representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DK by 7.15% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,980K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,493K shares, representing a decrease of 25.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DK by 99.95% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,796K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,803K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DK by 8.26% over the last quarter.

Delek US Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. is a diversified downstream energy company with assets in petroleum refining, logistics, asphalt, renewable fuels and convenience store retailing. The refining assets consist of refineries operated in Tylerand Big Spring, Texas, El Dorado, Arkansasand Krotz Springs, Louisianawith a combined nameplate crude throughput capacity of 302,000 barrels per day.

