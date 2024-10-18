Deep Dive Into Verizon Communications Stock: Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

11 analysts have shared their evaluations of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $46.75, with a high estimate of $55.00 and a low estimate of $42.00. This current average reflects an increase of 3.57% from the previous average price target of $45.14.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Verizon Communications. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Maher Yaghi Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $47.25 $46.50 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $55.00 $52.00 David Barden B of A Securities Raises Neutral $45.00 $41.00 Michael Rollins Citigroup Raises Buy $49.00 $47.00 Frank Louthan Raymond James Raises Outperform $48.00 $44.00 Kutgun Maral RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $46.00 $42.00 Jonathan Atkin RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $42.00 $42.00 Brandon Nispel Keybanc Lowers Overweight $44.00 $46.00 Dan Brennan TD Cowen Raises Buy $51.00 $48.00 Philip Cusick JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $45.00 $46.00 Jonathan Atkin RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $42.00 $42.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Verizon Communications. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Verizon Communications compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Verizon Communications's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Verizon Communications's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Verizon Communications

Wireless services account for about 70% of Verizon Communications' total service revenue and nearly all of its operating income. The firm serves about 93 million postpaid and 21 million prepaid phone customers (following the acquisition of Tracfone) via its nationwide network, making it the largest US wireless carrier. Fixed-line telecom operations include local networks in the Northeast, which reach about 29 million homes and businesses and serve about 8 million broadband customers. Verizon also provides telecom services nationwide to enterprise customers, often using a mixture of its own and other carriers' networks.

Breaking Down Verizon Communications's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Verizon Communications's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.61% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Verizon Communications's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 14.0%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Verizon Communications's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.82%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Verizon Communications's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.21% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.8, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

