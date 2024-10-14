Deep Dive Into Jamf Holding Stock: Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on Jamf Holding (NASDAQ:JAMF), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $25.86, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 3.51%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Jamf Holding's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $20.00 - Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 Joey Marincek JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $30.00 - Joey Marincek JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $30.00 $30.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 Joey Marincek JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $30.00 $30.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $21.00 $24.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Jamf Holding. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Jamf Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Jamf Holding's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Jamf Holding

Jamf Holding Corp is the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, and its cloud software platform is the vertically focused Apple infrastructure and security platform. The company helps organizations, including businesses, hospitals, schools, and government agencies, connect, manage, and protect Apple products, apps, and corporate resources in the cloud without ever having to touch the devices. It sells its Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, solutions via a subscription model, through a direct sales force, online, and indirectly via its channel partners, including Apple. The company operates in The Americas; Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Jamf Holding

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Jamf Holding displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 13.27%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Jamf Holding's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -12.59% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Jamf Holding's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -2.74%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -1.24%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Jamf Holding's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.53, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

