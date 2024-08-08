Deep Dive Into FTAI Aviation Stock: Analyst Perspectives (15 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 15 analysts provided ratings for FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $106.93, along with a high estimate of $132.00 and a low estimate of $90.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 15.23% increase from the previous average price target of $92.80.

The standing of FTAI Aviation among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Overweight $110.00 $80.00 Frank Galanti Stifel Raises Buy $132.00 $69.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $132.00 $90.00 Josh Sullivan Benchmark Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Hillary Cacanando Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $125.00 $120.00 Ken Herbert RBC Capital Raises Outperform $120.00 $110.00 Josh Sullivan Benchmark Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Kristine Liwag Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $105.00 $85.00 Christian Wetherbee Citigroup Raises Buy $99.00 $81.00 Ken Herbert RBC Capital Raises Outperform $95.00 $85.00 Josh Sullivan Benchmark Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Josh Sullivan Benchmark Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Josh Sullivan Benchmark Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Hillary Cacanando Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $90.00 $84.00 Giuliano Bologna Compass Point Raises Buy $96.00 $88.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to FTAI Aviation. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of FTAI Aviation compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of FTAI Aviation's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

FTAI Aviation Ltd is a aerospace company .It owns and maintains commercial jet engines with a focus on CFM56 engines. FTAI owns and leases jet aircraft which often facilitates the acquisition of engines at attractive prices. It invests in aviation assets and aerospace products that generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining FTAI Aviation's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 35.78% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: FTAI Aviation's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -51.44%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): FTAI Aviation's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -185.29%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.89%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: FTAI Aviation's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 44.34. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

