Deckers Outdoor Corp Q1 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) revealed earnings for first quarter of $129.97 million

The company's earnings totaled $129.97 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $139.20 million, or $0.93 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.6% to $1.019 billion from $964.53 million last year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $129.97 Mln. vs. $139.20 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.94 vs. $0.93 last year. -Revenue: $1.019 Bln vs. $964.53 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 7.35 To $ 7.50 Full year revenue guidance: $ 5.86 M To $ 5.91 M

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.