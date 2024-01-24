DD Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of DuPont (Symbol: DD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $72.23, changing hands as low as $63.92 per share. DuPont shares are currently trading down about 12.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DD's low point in its 52 week range is $62.80 per share, with $78.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.77. The DD DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
Also see: MOO Average Annual Return
Ralph Lauren RSI
Funds Holding GSRM
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.