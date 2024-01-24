DD Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of DuPont (Symbol: DD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $72.23, changing hands as low as $63.92 per share. DuPont shares are currently trading down about 12.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DD's low point in its 52 week range is $62.80 per share, with $78.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.77. The DD DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

