DCC HY Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - DCC plc. (DCC.L) reported that its profit attributable to owners of the parent company for the six months ended 30 September 2021 rose to 84.51 million pounds or 85.66 pence per share from 78.61 million pounds or 79.70 pence per share in the same period last year.

Profit before tax increased to 114.97 million pounds from 102.08 million pounds in the previous year.

Profit before net exceptional items, amortisation of intangible assets and tax increased by 15.7% to 168.9 million pounds from the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share increased by 13.8% to 134.2 pence from the prior year, reflecting the increase in profit before exceptional items and goodwill amortisation.

Group revenue increased by 26.8% or 29.7% on a constant currency basis year-over-year to 7.52 billion pounds.

The company has decided to pay an interim dividend of 55.85 pence per share, which represents a 7.5% increase on the prior year interim dividend of 51.95 pence per share. This dividend will be paid on 10 December 2021 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 19 November 2021.

DCC said it continues to expect that the year ending 31 March 2022 will be another year of strong operating profit growth and continued development activity, and in line with current market consensus expectations.

DCC said it appointed Alan Ralph as a non-executive Director and member of the Audit Committee with effect from 8 November 2021.

Ralph have spent almost 20 years with UDG Healthcare plc. Ralph spent ten years leading UDG's largest business unit before supporting its strategic transformation as Chief Financial Officer for five years.

