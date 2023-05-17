DCC (DCCPF) Declares $1.27 Dividend

DCC said on May 16, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $1.27 per share ($2.54 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.70 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 25, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 26, 2023 will receive the payment on July 20, 2023.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 275 funds or institutions reporting positions in DCC. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 4.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DCCPF is 0.21%, a decrease of 10.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.22% to 18,848K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 1,982K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,988K shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCCPF by 5.50% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 1,558K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,456K shares, representing an increase of 6.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCCPF by 7.67% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 1,537K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 990K shares, representing an increase of 35.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCCPF by 47.90% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,305K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,316K shares, representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCCPF by 13.30% over the last quarter.

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II - Columbia Variable Portfolio - Overseas Core Fund Class 3 holds 814K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 810K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCCPF by 16.52% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.