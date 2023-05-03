DBS Group Holdings (DBSDF) Declares $0.42 Dividend

DBS Group Holdings said on May 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share ($1.68 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.42 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 9, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 10, 2023 will receive the payment on May 22, 2023.

At the current share price of $23.73 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.08%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 506 funds or institutions reporting positions in DBS Group Holdings. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DBSDF is 0.93%, a decrease of 5.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.24% to 360,592K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.85% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for DBS Group Holdings is 29.63. The forecasts range from a low of 25.58 to a high of $34.67. The average price target represents an increase of 24.85% from its latest reported closing price of 23.73.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for DBS Group Holdings is 16,709MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.10.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 26,771K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,905K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,118K shares, representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBSDF by 4.37% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 20,637K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,611K shares, representing an increase of 9.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBSDF by 19.14% over the last quarter.

HLMIX - Harding Loevner International Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 18,840K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,072K shares, representing a decrease of 6.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBSDF by 7.25% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 17,109K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,066K shares, representing an increase of 6.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBSDF by 6.62% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.