Day One (DAWN) Q2 Revenue Jumps 313%

Key Points OJEMDA net product revenue surged 310% year over year to $33.6 million in Q2 2025, driving total quarterly revenue (GAAP) to $33.9 million but narrowly missed consensus expectations for GAAP revenue.

Research and development expenses declined 60.8% from the prior year (GAAP), mainly due to the absence of one-time upfront payments incurred in 2024.

Management reaffirmed annual OJEMDA net product revenue guidance of $140–$150 million for 2025 and indicated its cash position is sufficient to fund operations without raising capital.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for pediatric cancers and rare tumor types, reported its earnings for Q2 2025 on August 5, 2025. The main headline: robust growth in OJEMDA (tovorafenib) prescription numbers and revenue, although total quarterly revenue (GAAP) of $33.9 million came in slightly below the analyst consensus of $34.9 million. Earnings per share (GAAP) matched the analyst forecast at a loss of $0.36. The period saw strong execution in commercial rollout and cost discipline, setting up for what management expects to be continued growth for the year.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $ (0.29) $ (0.36) $ (0.05) -480.0 % Revenue (GAAP) $33.9 million $34.9 million $8.2 million 313.4 % OJEMDA Net Product Revenue $33.6 million $8.2 million 309.8 % Research & Development Expense $36.1 million $92.1 million (60.8 % decrease) Selling, General & Administrative Expense $29.0 million $30.2 million -3.97 %

Day One Biopharmaceuticals: Business Description and Success Factors

Day One Biopharmaceuticals develops targeted therapies for children and adults with rare cancers, focusing on high unmet medical needs. Its core product, OJEMDA, is an oral inhibitor that targets specific genetic alterations commonly found in pediatric low-grade glioma, a type of brain tumor in children. The company's approach involves licensing, developing, and commercializing innovative oncology drugs with the help of partnerships such as those with Ipsen for non-U.S. markets and MabCare for pipeline expansion.

Recently, the company’s strategy has centered on the U.S. launch of OJEMDA and deepening its penetration within specialized treatment centers. Critical to Day One’s trajectory are broader adoption among prescribers, regulatory milestones for OJEMDA, cost discipline, and progress in its pipeline programs, particularly with novel antibody-drug conjugates and ongoing clinical trials. The ability to leverage strategic partnerships and deliver strong clinical results remains a central driver of the business.

Quarterly Highlights: Momentum, Costs, and Milestones

OJEMDA net product revenue was $33.6 million in the second quarter of 2025, an increase of 310% from the prior year period. Net product revenue rose over 310% year-over-year as broader adoption continued. More than 1,000 OJEMDA prescriptions were written — a 15% sequential increase and a 346% rise year over year in OJEMDA prescriptions. The U.S. commercial rollout benefited from expanding the pool of experienced prescribers and more patients staying on therapy for longer durations.

That said, total revenue (GAAP) missed by about $1.0 million or almost 3% versus consensus. Management attributed strong underlying momentum to on-label prescription growth, wider acceptance across high-priority treatment centers, and especially depth of adoption among pediatric oncologists. OJEMDA’s unique status as the only systemic, once-weekly therapy for these patients reinforces its strong market fit despite conservative physician prescribing habits in pediatric oncology.

Operating expenses (GAAP) declined sharply compared to the prior year period. Research and development expenses were $36.1 million compared to $92.1 million in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily due to the MabCare Therapeutics license agreement upfront payment of $55.0 million in the prior year period. Selling, general, and administrative expense also fell slightly, reflecting lower employee compensation and continued efficiency measures. Product and license cost of goods rose in line with higher commercial volumes.

There were no material one-time income events this period. By contrast, the prior year featured a one-off gain of $108 million related to the sale of a rare pediatric disease priority review voucher, temporarily boosting results in the prior year and masking the underlying loss trends. The normalized loss level is consistent with ongoing investment in commercialization and future pipeline growth.

Pipeline and Strategic Moves

Pipeline development advanced on several fronts. DAY301, a targeted antibody-drug conjugate for solid tumors, continues enrolling patients in its early-stage clinical trial. Two pivotal trials for OJEMDA, known as FIREFLY-1 (long-term follow-up) and FIREFLY-2 (designed to support full regulatory approval), remain on track.

Strategically, Day One decided to end its VRK1 inhibitor collaboration, prioritizing resources for its most promising programs. The company also strengthened its leadership team by bringing in a new head of research and development in June.

Balance Sheet and Cash Position

Day One ended the quarter with $453.1 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments. While this balance fell from $531.7 million at year-end 2024, management reiterated that available cash is expected to fund both commercial and research activities for the foreseeable future, with no need for external financing anticipated. Total assets and shareholder equity remain robust and the liability profile is modest, underlining the company’s financial stability in what is typically a cash-intensive sector.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Investor Focus

The company reaffirmed net product revenue guidance for OJEMDA between $140 million and $150 million for 2025. This outlook signals management’s confidence in continued U.S. market expansion, with high-priority accounts remaining the main growth driver. No further financial guidance was provided for other operating or pipeline milestones, aside from the expectation that key clinical data from OJEMDA will be available in late 2025 and early 2026.

For investors, the next several quarters will center on watching the pace of OJEMDA prescription growth, progress in confirmatory and expansion trials, and any sign of shifts in cost structure as the company balances commercial investments with broader R&D demands. Key inflection points include the three-year FIREFLY-1 data and completion of FIREFLY-2 enrollment.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

