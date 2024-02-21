DAX Struggles For Direction In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - German stocks struggled for direction on Wednesday ahead of flash Eurozone consumer confidence figures for February and the FOMC meeting minutes due later in the day.

The benchmark DAX was marginally lower at 17,066 after finishing 0.1 percent lower the previous day.

Fresenius SE shares jumped nearly 4 percent. The health care company reported a net loss for the fourth quarter, mainly due to results from the valuation effect of Fresenius Medical Care to the tune of 521 million euros. Revenue remained almost unchanged from previous year.

Fresenius Medical Care shares tumbled 4.4 percent.

Asian markets ended on a mixed note earlier in the day, while U.S. stock futures ticked lower ahead of Nvidia's earnings results due after the closing bell.

