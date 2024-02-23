News & Insights

Markets

DAX Marginally Lower After GDP Data

February 23, 2024 — 03:53 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - German stocks were subdued on Friday after data showed the German economy contracted as estimated in the fourth quarter on weaker investment.

Gross domestic product slid 0.3 percent sequentially after stagnating in the third quarter, according to revised data from Destatis.

The statistical office confirmed the preliminary estimate published on January 30.

The benchmark DAX was marginally lower at 17,369 after rallying 1.5 percent in the previous session.

Insurer Allianz fell 2.4 percent after its fourth quarter profit came in slightly below expectations.

Chemicals giant BASF rose 0.6 percent after flagging earnings rebound.

Airline Lufthansa tumbled 3.6 percent after news on board reshuffle.

Deutsche Telekom fell nearly 2 percent as it reported a loss of 1.035 billion euros or 0.21 euros per share for the fourth quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.