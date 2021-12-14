DAX Inches Higher With Focus On Fed Meeting

(RTTNews) - German stocks eked out modest gains on Tuesday as worries over the fallout from the new coronavirus variant abated and investors awaited decisions from key central bank meetings.

The Federal Reserve's two-day monetary policy meeting gets underway later today, with economists expecting the central bank to double the pace of tapering its asset purchase program to $30 billion per month in a move to fight high inflation.

The European Central Bank, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan are also scheduled to unveil their monetary policy decisions this week.

It's a relatively quiet day ahead on the economic calendar, with market participants awaiting Eurozone industrial production figures for October as well as U.S. producer price inflation data for further direction.

The benchmark DAX was up 51 points, or 0.3 percent, at 15,672 after finishing marginally lower in the previous session.

