DAX Up Firmly In Positive Territory

April 25, 2025 — 06:08 am EDT

(RTTNews) - German stocks are up in positive territory on Friday, extending gains to a fourth straight session amid hopes the tensions between the U.S. and China may de-escalate with on reports China will likely remove its 125% tariff on some U.S. imports.

A somewhat softer tone of the U.S. President Donald Trump toward China has also helped ease concerns about a trade war.

Amid a lack of fresh economic data, investors are largely tracking quarterly earnings updates for direction.

The benchmark DAX was up 175.44 points or 0.79% at 22,244.81 a little while ago.

MTU Aero Engines is rising 4.3%. Heidelberg Materials is up 2.5%, while Siemens, Fresenius Medical Care, Daimler Truck Holding, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Siemens Energy, Deutsche Bank, Rheinmetall, Siemens Healthineers, Infineon and Volkswagen are gaining 1 to 2%.

Zalando is down by about 2.8%. Deutsche Telekmom is down 2.3%, while Commerzbank, E.On. and Beiersdorf are declining 0.8 to 1.1%.

