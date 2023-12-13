DAWN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: DAWN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.16, changing hands as high as $13.34 per share. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DAWN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DAWN's low point in its 52 week range is $9.67 per share, with $25.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.24.
