Dave vs. UiPath: Which Disruptive Tech Stock Has an Upside?

Both Dave Inc. DAVE and UiPath, Inc. PATH are disruptive, software-backed platforms utilizing technology to challenge traditional industries. While Dave addresses the digital-first banking in the consumer finance space, UiPath is a game-changer within automation in enterprise workflows.

Let us delve deeper to find out which of these two stocks investors should add to their portfolios.

The Case for DAVE

Dave’s impressive top-line growth across the past quarters was driven by a solid pricing model that enhanced average revenues per user and ExtraCash originations. In the fourth quarter of 2025, revenues surged 62% year over year, leading to a lofty 92% hike in adjusted net income. This disproportionate growth suggests operational prowess, which acts as a competitive moat.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, Dave registered a 12% improvement in its average 28-day past due rate, demonstrating the high-caliber execution of CashAI v5.5, its credit mitigation machinery. Despite a whooping 19% year-over-year upsurge in monthly transacting members, the company succeeded in minimizing credit risks, a testament to CashAI v5.5’s ability to maintain risk discipline even during swift scaling.

Dave’s ability to win customers is vested in its new fee model. This fee model consists of a flat 5% fee on all ExtraCash transactions with a minimum $5 fee and a $15 cap. This is a simplified model that grants the underbanked and underserved population access to credit more easily than the legacy banks.

Dave’s strategy to dominate the fintech market hinges on a customer-first strategy enabled by its simplified fee model that elevates its top line and margins while maintaining a strong credit profile. This robust operational strength is supported by a current ratio of 3.83 as of the fourth quarter of 2025. The company maintains a flexible balance sheet that is essential for long-term funding and investment-driven growth initiatives.

The Case for PATH

UiPath has created an edge in the automation domain, leveraging its platform in turning AI ideas into everyday business efficiency. The ability of agentic AI agents to understand intent, work across tasks and adjust within set limits compelled the company to move away from rule-based bots. This strategic shift not only reduces costs but also acts as a vital system to aid in how work gets done.

UiPath is inclined to easier adoption, wider consumer use and long-term relationship strengthening. The companies that leverage PATH’s services can operate on a single platform rather than separate tools despite AI agents managing workflow across different systems. This paves the path to margin growth without the need for heavy spending to win customers. This business model is the primary vessel of fueling the 14% year-over-year jump in revenues in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026.

The company displayed resilient governance on AI, which promotes its control, transparency and auditable nature. It strengthens offerings, swift adoption and decision-making. New agents provide more value to the platform as businesses move from simple rules to smarter ones.

The collaboration between Microsoft Azure Foundry and OpenAI adds to the brand value of the company. The Microsoft Azure AI Foundry supports customers to automate end-to-end processes by leveraging agents interacting with Azure AI Foundry agents and models. UiPath’s partnership with OpenAI creates a ChatGPT connector that incorporates OpenAI frontier models with enterprise customer workflow.

Despite these positives, the company shoulders immense competitive pressure from tech giants, including Microsoft Power Automate and cloud native agents like ServiceNow and Salesforce. Hence, the need to invest heightens, which could affect the balance between growth and profitability.

How Do Estimates Compare for DAVE & PATH?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAVE’s 2026 sales and EPS indicates year-over-year growth of 25.1% and 10.5%, respectively. Two EPS estimates have moved upward for 2026, with one downward revision over the past 60 days. For the same period, the consensus estimate for EPS is pinned at $14.56, suggesting 4% year-over-year growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PATH’s fiscal 2027 sales and EPS indicates year-over-year rallies of 9% and 8.3%, respectively. Four estimates for fiscal 2027 have moved north in the past 60 days against one southward revision. During that period, the consensus mark for EPS has moved up 2.6% to 78 cents.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DAVE Trades Cheaper Than PATH

Dave is currently trading at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 14.02, which is lower than the 12-month median of 24.34. UiPath is trading at 15.3, substantially lower than the 12-month median of 68.73. DAVE appears cheaper than PATH.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



Verdict: Add DAVE to Your Portfolio

Dave’s explosive top-line growth, accompanied by an upsurge in adjusted net income, highlights operational excellence, while its CashAI v5.5 maintains high credit quality amid swift scaling. UiPath is pivoting to agentic AI and solidifying its ecosystem via Microsoft and OpenAI partnerships, while facing immense competitive pressure from tech giants.

Therefore, we advise investors to buy Dave's stock, which is fundamentally solid and priced lower than UiPath. For PATH stocks, we recommend a wait-and-see approach as it moves through a competitive enterprise automation market.

DAVE flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas PATH carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.