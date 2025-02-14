Datasea Q2 Revenue Increases

(RTTNews) - Datasea Inc. (DTSS), Friday announced second-quarter financial report, revealing an increase of about 81.4 percent in revenue to approximately $20.5 million, compared to nearly $11.3 million last year.

Datasea explained that the revenue growth was primarily driven by the growth of the company's 5G+AI multimodal digital business in China, especially the continuous enhancement of the effectiveness and efficiency of 5G multimodal digital products and services through AI technology.

Gross profit for the company's second fiscal quarter of 2025 was approximately $0.4 million, compared to approximately $0.1 million in the previous year.

