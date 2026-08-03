Datadog (DDOG) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that Datadog (DDOG) will report quarterly earnings of $0.58 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 26.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.08 billion, exhibiting an increase of 30.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Datadog metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Remaining Performance Obligations' will reach $3.60 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2.43 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Customers' at 34,060 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 31,400 in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Customers >$100k in ARR' should come in at 4,633 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3,850 .

Over the past month, shares of Datadog have returned +2.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change. Currently, DDOG carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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