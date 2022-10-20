Datadog (DDOG) Cloud Security Management Debuts on Secure Cloud

Datadog DDOG recently announced the launch of Cloud Security Management, bringing together capabilities from Cloud Security Posture Management and Cloud Workload Security to identify misconfigurations, detect threats and secure cloud-native applications.

Cloud Security Management helps in observability and security insights across an organization's entire cloud environment without the need to deploy additional agents.

This provides quick solutions to issues by providing a single platform as opposed to multiple-point solutions, which deliver a complete view of an organization's infrastructure and risk exposure.

DataDog Enhances its Cloud Business With New Features

Besides cloud application security, Datadog has made several other announcements recently to bolster its cloud business.

It introduced cloud cost management that unifies cost and observability data for finance, finOps and engineering teams to understand and keep cloud costs in check. Teams now can drill down and investigate changes in cloud spending by cost center, application, service and resource.

Datadog also launched Datadog Continuous Testing, a new product that helps developers and quality engineers to quickly create, manage and run end-to-end tests for their web applications. It provides a complete testing workbench that simplifies test creation and maintenance and makes running tests much faster.

Additionally, its Datadog Observability Pipelines allow customers to control their cost and volume of data, pick up all data sources from their destination, standardize and improve on data quality and redact sensitive data to help maintain compliance.

Datadog, Inc. Price and Consensus

Datadog, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Datadog, Inc. Quote

The APM suite and Log Management of Datadog have shown growth in recent quarters and now exceed $0.750 billion of Annual Recurring Revenue. It has achieved PCI (Payment Card Industry) compliance for its Log Management and Application Performance Management (APM) products.



By achieving PCI compliance, businesses can now fully leverage Datadog’s Log Management and APM products in parts of their applications requiring compliance to process and store payment and transaction data.



These enhancements are expected to track users and boost the company’s top line. The company’s third-quarter 2022 revenues are anticipated to be in the range of $410-$414 million, which represents 52% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.

Datadog Faces Stiff Competition in the Cloud Computing Industry

Shares of Datadog, which currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), have declined 55.6% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology Sector’s decline of 36%. It faces stiff competition from Microsoft Corporation’s MSFT Azure, Amazon’s AMZN AWS and Alphabet’s GOOGL Google Cloud.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Microsoft Azure has become the key growth driver for Microsoft. The company is currently riding on the robust adoption of Azure cloud offerings. Azure is increasing the number of available zones and regions globally as it gears up for opening five data centers in the APAC region.



Amazon continues to dominate the global cloud computing space on the back of an increasing number of availability zones and regions served by Amazon Web Services as it recently opened one in Bangkok, Thailand.



Alphabet’s Google Cloud services have been growing investments in infrastructure, security, data management, analytics and AI, and are expanding its footprint worldwide as the company is about to open a data center in Japan in 2023, marking its third such establishment in Asia.

Datadog is suffering from cost escalations in the form of research and development (R&D), sales and marketing expenses and general and administrative expenses, which are expected to hurt its bottom line.



However, the company is positive about its investments in R&D, sales and marketing and is expecting a future pay-off.







Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Datadog, Inc. (DDOG): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.