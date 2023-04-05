Dassault Systemes (DASTY) Declares $0.23 Dividend

Dassault Systemes said on April 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $0.23 per share. Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 25, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 26, 2023 will receive the payment on June 22, 2023.

At the current share price of $33.62 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.68%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.74% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dassault Systemes is $45.97. The forecasts range from a low of $32.93 to a high of $58.77. The average price target represents an increase of 36.74% from its latest reported closing price of $33.62.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Dassault Systemes is $5,691MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dassault Systemes. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 16.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DASTY is 0.44%, an increase of 4.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.09% to 2,517K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 6K shares . No change in the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 11K shares . In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 50.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DASTY by 87.76% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 1,836K shares . In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,990K shares, representing a decrease of 8.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DASTY by 8.82% over the last quarter.

Azimuth Capital Investment Management holds 102K shares . In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares, representing a decrease of 3.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DASTY by 8.67% over the last quarter.

Private Capital Advisors holds 10K shares . No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.