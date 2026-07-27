Darling Ingredients Builds a Stronger Core Beyond Renewable Fuels

Darling Ingredients Inc. DAR is moving beyond its legacy identity as a traditional rendering company. Its platform now spans feed ingredients, collagen, gelatin, specialty nutrition, bioenergy and renewable fuels.



The investor question is whether better execution can make earnings more durable across commodity cycles. First-quarter 2026 results suggest the core business is becoming a stronger earnings engine, even as renewable fuels remain important to upside.

Darling’s Core Ingredients Engine Gains Strength

Darling’s core ingredients adjusted EBITDA rose to $255.6 million in the first quarter of 2026 from $189.7 million a year earlier. That improvement is notable because it did not depend on a major increase in processing volumes.



Management pointed to better throughput, lower costs, improved product quality and disciplined product placement. In other words, the earnings gain came from running the network more efficiently and directing products into higher-value markets.



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DAR’s Feed Margins Improve Without Volume Growth

Feed Ingredients was the clearest example of that execution story. Segment adjusted EBITDA increased 52.5% year over year to $168.7 million, while gross margin expanded to 25.3% from 20.3%.



Raw-material volume was flat at about 3.1 million metric tons, making the margin improvement more meaningful. The limitation is supply: tight North American cattle availability may restrict future volume-driven upside, even if poultry volumes remain supportive.

Darling’s Food Segment Adds Stability

Food Ingredients adds a steadier, higher-margin layer to Darling’s portfolio. The segment benefits from collagen, gelatin and specialty nutrition demand across food, health and nutraceutical applications.



First-quarter Food sales increased 16% year over year to $405.2 million, supported by healthy demand in Europe and Asia. The proposed PB Leiner-Tessenderlo joint venture could add capacity, improve sourcing flexibility and strengthen Darling’s global collagen position.



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DAR’s Fuel Exposure Regains Momentum

Diamond Green Diesel also recovered sharply. Darling’s share of DGD adjusted EBITDA rose to $151.2 million in the first quarter of 2026, helped by stronger renewable diesel economics.



Finalized renewable-volume requirements could support high industry utilization and lift demand for low-carbon feedstocks. Valero Energy Corporation VLO, Darling’s partner in Diamond Green Diesel, gives investors another way to track renewable diesel economics and refining-market exposure.

Darling’s Integrated Model Supports Flexibility

Darling’s advantage comes from its ability to collect, process and redirect fats, proteins and used cooking oil across markets. That flexibility lets it serve feed, food, fuel, pet food and international customers depending on relative value.



Bunge Global SA BG provides useful sector context because it also operates in agricultural processing, oils, fats and protein ingredients. While Bunge’s model differs from Darling’s rendering-based platform, both companies are exposed to agricultural supply chains, commodity cycles and demand for low-carbon feedstocks.



Darling currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

DAR’s Neutral Signal Needs More Context

The Neutral recommendation and $66 price target sit alongside a stronger operating thesis. The price target reflects 12.14X forward 12-month earnings, while the Neutral view implies expectations for market-like performance.



That signal should not be stretched beyond what it says. No Zacks Rank or Style Scores are disclosed here, so investors should avoid assigning unsupported ranking or factor conclusions. For now, the more useful focus is execution, cash flow conversion, debt reduction and whether core margin gains can hold through the next commodity cycle.

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Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bunge Global SA (BG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.