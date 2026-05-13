Danaos (DAC) Price Target Increased by 34.86% to 149.94

The average one-year price target for Danaos (NYSE:DAC) has been revised to $149.94 / share. This is an increase of 34.86% from the prior estimate of $111.18 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $121.20 to a high of $182.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.07% from the latest reported closing price of $132.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 146 funds or institutions reporting positions in Danaos. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 6.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DAC is 0.12%, an increase of 10.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.23% to 4,123K shares. The put/call ratio of DAC is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Acadian Asset Management holds 693K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 514K shares , representing an increase of 25.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAC by 39.45% over the last quarter.

ION Fund Management holds 420K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company.

RBF Capital holds 418K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ion Asset Management holds 394K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 654K shares , representing a decrease of 65.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAC by 25.37% over the last quarter.

No Street GP holds 250K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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