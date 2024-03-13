Daily Dividend Report: WSM,MSFT,MMC,TOL,JCI,TGT

Williams-Sonoma announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized a 26% increase in the company's quarterly cash dividend to $1.13 per common share. The quarterly dividend is payable on May 24, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 19, 2024. The Board of Directors also approved a new $1 billion stock repurchase authorization, which supersedes the company's current stock repurchase authorization.

Microsoft on Tuesday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share. The dividend is payable June 13, 2024, to shareholders of record on May 16, 2024. The ex-dividend date will be May 15, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Marsh McLennan today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.710 per share on outstanding common stock, payable on May 15, 2024 to stockholders of record on April 4, 2024.

Toll Brothers, the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 10% increase in its quarterly cash dividend to shareholders. The dividend of $0.23 per share will be paid on April 19, 2024 to shareholders of record on the close of business on April 5, 2024. This is the fourth consecutive year the Company has raised its dividend.

The board of directors of Johnson Controls International, the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, has approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share of common stock, payable on April 19, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 25, 2024. Johnson Controls has paid a consecutive dividend since 1887.

The board of directors of Target has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.10 per common share. The dividend is payable June 10, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business May 15, 2024. The 2nd quarter dividend will be the company's 227th consecutive dividend paid since October 1967 when the company became publicly held.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: WSM,MSFT,MMC,TOL,JCI,TGT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.