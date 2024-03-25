Daily Dividend Report: WSBF,LOW,EBF,SPNS

On March 21, 2024, the Board of Directors of Waterstone Financial declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per common share. The dividend is payable on May 1, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 8, 2024.

The board of directors of Lowe's Companies on March 22 declared a quarterly cash dividend of one dollar and 10 cents per share, payable May 8, 2024, to shareholders of record as of April 24, 2024.

Keith S. Walters, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ennis, a manufacturer of business forms and other business products headquartered in Midlothian, Texas, announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-five cents per share on its common stock. The dividend is payable May 6, 2024 to shareholders of record on April 15, 2024.

Sapiens International, a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, announced today that its board of directors has approved the distribution of a cash dividend, based on 2023 second-half results, of $0.28 per share, or $15.6 million in total. The dividend is in line with the Company's policy of distributing on a semi-annual basis up to 40% of its annual non-GAAP net income and will be paid on April 18, 2024 to Sapiens' shareholders of record as of April 5, 2024.

