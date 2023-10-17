News & Insights

Markets
WHR

Daily Dividend Report: WHR,BK,ACI,SHW,F

October 17, 2023 — 12:07 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Today, the board of directors of Whirlpool declared a quarterly dividend of $1.75 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on December 15, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 17, 2023.

The Bank of New York Mellon today announced that its Board of Directors declared dividends on its common and preferred stock as follows. A quarterly common stock dividend of $0.42 per share was declared, payable on November 9, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 27, 2023.

Albertsons Companies today announced its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 of $0.12 per share of common stock. The cash dividend is payable on November 14, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 31, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Sherwin-Williams today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.605 per common share payable on December 8, 2023, to shareholders of record on November 17, 2023.

The board of directors of Ford Motor Company on Oct. 16 declared a fourth-quarter regular dividend of 15 cents per share on the company's outstanding common and Class B stock. The dividend is payable on Dec. 1 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 1.

Daily Dividend Report: WHR,BK,ACI,SHW,F

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: WHR,BK,ACI,SHW,F

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WHR
BK
ACI
SHW
F

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.