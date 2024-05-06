Daily Dividend Report: TFX,R,MAN,CNO,DOV

Teleflex announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of thirty-four cents per share of common stock. The dividend is payable June 14, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Ryder System, a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.71 per share of common stock to be paid on June 21, 2024 to shareholders of record on May 20, 2024. This is Ryder's 191st consecutive quarterly cash dividend - marking more than 47 years of uninterrupted dividend payments.

The Board of Directors of ManpowerGroup has declared a semi-annual dividend of $1.54 per share, a 4.8 percent increase from the most recent semi-annual dividend of $1.47 per share. The dividend is payable on June 14, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 3, 2024.

CNO Financial Group announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a $0.01 per share increase in its quarterly dividend, its twelfth consecutive annual increase. The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share on the company's common shares. The dividend will be payable June 24, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 10, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Dover today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.51 per share, payable on June 14, 2024, to shareholders of record as of May 31, 2024.

