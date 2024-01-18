The board of directors of ONEOK today increased its quarterly dividend to 99 cents per share, an increase of 3.7%. This increase results in an annualized dividend of $3.96 per share. The dividend is payable Feb. 14, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business Jan. 30, 2024. For future dividend increases, ONEOK expects to target an annual dividend growth rate ranging between 3% to 4%.

Fastenal reported its board of directors declared a dividend of $0.39 per share to be paid in cash on February 29, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 1, 2024.

The Board of Directors of PPG today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 65 cents per share, payable March 12 to shareholders of record Feb. 16. Through the ongoing dedication and engagement of its workforce, PPG has raised its annual dividend payment for 52 consecutive years and has paid uninterrupted annual dividends since 1899. This marks the company's 502nd consecutive dividend payment.

The Board of Directors of Discover Financial Services declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share of common stock payable on March 7, 2024, to holders of record at the close of business on February 22, 2024.

Brown & Brown announces that the board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share. The dividend is payable on February 14, 2024, to shareholders of record on February 2, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: OKE,FAST,PPG,DFS,BRO

