Daily Dividend Report: MRK,MSFT,UNP,MKC,ENB

Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.77 per share of the company's common stock for the first quarter of 2024. Payment will be made on Jan. 8, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 15, 2023.

Microsoft on Tuesday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share. The dividend is payable March 14, 2024, to shareholders of record on Feb. 15, 2024. The ex-dividend date will be Feb. 14, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Union Pacific has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share on the company's common stock, payable Dec. 28, 2023, to shareholders of record Dec. 8, 2023. Union Pacific has paid dividends on its common stock for 124 consecutive years.

The Board of Directors of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) today declared an increase in the quarterly dividend from $0.39 to $0.42 per share on its common stocks, payable January 8, 2024 to shareholders of record December 29, 2023. This marks the 38th consecutive year that the Company has increased its quarterly dividend.

Brendan M. Foley, President & CEO, said, "With our relentless focus on growth, performance and people, and the continued execution of our proven strategies, we are well positioned to deliver sustainable long-term growth and build shareholder value. We remain committed to our long history of returning cash to shareholders and I am pleased to announce another dividend increase." McCormick has paid dividends each year since 1925.

Enbridge announced today its 2024 financial guidance and an annualized common share dividend increase from $3.55 to $3.66 per share effective March 1, 2024. Enbridge announces that the quarterly common share dividend for 2024 will be increased by 3.1% from $0.8875 to $0.915 per common share, commencing with the dividend payable on March 1, 2024, to shareholders of record on February 15, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: MRK,MSFT,UNP,MKC,ENB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.